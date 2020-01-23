Starbase 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $496.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $47,538.00 and $496.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Starbase has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Starbase

Starbase (STAR) is a token. It launched on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

