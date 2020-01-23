Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,956 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 73,520 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,629.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,942,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.35. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $62.93 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

