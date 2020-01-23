Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

STLD stock opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 4.00. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Longbow Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.