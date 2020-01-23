Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.
STLD stock opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 4.00. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $39.35.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.
