Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 23rd (ALPMY, BA, CLR, CTXS, CVCY, DOCU, GD, GOOGL, HII, LHX)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Buckingham Research. Buckingham Research currently has a $308.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $365.00.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $92.00.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $1,625.00 target price on the stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $295.00 price target on the stock.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $290.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO). They issued a sector perform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL). They issued a sector perform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $455.00 price target on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Buckingham Research. They currently have a $112.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $115.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $128.00 target price on the stock.

