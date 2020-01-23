Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 1,169 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,367,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,181,000 after purchasing an additional 36,429 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 807,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 352,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,014,000 after acquiring an additional 230,369 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 351,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,416,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $164.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $126.97 and a twelve month high of $166.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.4493 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

