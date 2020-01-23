Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 6,019 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,389,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,088,000 after purchasing an additional 670,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $120.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $102.18 and a 52-week high of $121.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.9093 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

