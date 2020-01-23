Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 130 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Facebook were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 20.8% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners raised its stake in Facebook by 12.9% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $220.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.68. The stock has a market cap of $628.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.52 and a 12-month high of $222.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.67, for a total transaction of $23,571,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,065.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 914,700 shares of company stock worth $174,758,883. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura increased their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.15.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

