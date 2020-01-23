Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in PPL were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1,369.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,862,119,000 after purchasing an additional 937,714 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PPL by 20.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,224,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,018,000 after purchasing an additional 893,869 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 129.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 876,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,593,000 after purchasing an additional 495,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 168.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,397,000 after purchasing an additional 485,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.25. The stock had a trading volume of 176,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.51.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie upgraded shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.05.

In related news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total value of $13,025,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 790,664 shares of company stock worth $26,840,754. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

