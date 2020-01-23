Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 1,135 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 32,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,454,000.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.55 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $108.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.0561 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

