Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 5,294 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,920,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,569,000 after buying an additional 2,774,292 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,027,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $20,984,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 967,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,437,000 after buying an additional 709,214 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 171.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 963,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,445,000 after buying an additional 608,125 shares during the period.

SPAB opened at $29.65 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0692 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.

