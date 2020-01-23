TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 4th

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th.

TD Ameritrade has raised its dividend by an average of 18.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. TD Ameritrade has a payout ratio of 41.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TD Ameritrade to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 53,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $57.88.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.41%. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TD Ameritrade news, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $949,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,745,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $896,704.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

AMTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. G.Research cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TD Ameritrade from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James cut TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.70.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

