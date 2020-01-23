TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 4th

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th.
TD Ameritrade has raised its dividend by an average of 18.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. TD Ameritrade has a payout ratio of 41.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TD Ameritrade to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 53,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $57.88.
In other TD Ameritrade news, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $949,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,745,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $896,704.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
AMTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. G.Research cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TD Ameritrade from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James cut TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.70.
TD Ameritrade Company Profile
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.
