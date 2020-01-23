TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th.
TD Ameritrade has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. TD Ameritrade has a dividend payout ratio of 41.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TD Ameritrade to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.
NASDAQ AMTD opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TD Ameritrade has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18.
In other news, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $896,704.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $785,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,952,426.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AMTD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TD Ameritrade from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on TD Ameritrade from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut TD Ameritrade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.70.
TD Ameritrade Company Profile
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.
