Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $120.00 at Nomura

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Nomura from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Nomura’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.93.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.93. 136,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

