Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Titan Medical Inc. is focused on the design and development of a robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery. The Company’s SPORT Surgical System includes a surgeon-controlled robotic platform which incorporates a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures through a single incision. The surgical system also includes a surgeon workstation which provides a surgeon with an advanced ergonomic interface to the robotic platform for controlling the instruments and viewing the inside of a patient’s body in 3D during MIS procedures. Titan Medical Inc. is based in ON, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Titan Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

NASDAQ:TMDI remained flat at $$0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 7,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,747. Titan Medical has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 4.65.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Titan Medical will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Medical stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Titan Medical worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

