Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $106,000 in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of International Paper by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,820,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $858,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,362 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in International Paper by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,200,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,627,000 after acquiring an additional 182,964 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,278 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,665,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in International Paper by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 992,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after acquiring an additional 208,937 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.52.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens set a $50.00 price target on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.27.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

