Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $79,000 in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sector Gamma AS lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 74,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Anthem by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 3.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in Anthem by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in Anthem by 77.1% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $301.61 on Thursday. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.30.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,767.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,088. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

