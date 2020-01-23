Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $90,000 Position in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,152 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FULT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 224.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 216,845 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 17.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. 64.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FULT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,651.00. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $105,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. Fulton Financial Corp has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.41%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

