Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Receives C$73.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$73.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In related news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.10, for a total value of C$364,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$145,107. Also, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.01, for a total transaction of C$42,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$483,069. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,143 shares of company stock valued at $430,772.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock traded down C$0.19 on Monday, hitting C$71.71. 48,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,041. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 20.99. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$57.41 and a one year high of C$72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$975.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$959.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 3.932223 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.42%.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

