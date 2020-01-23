Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.19, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share.

TRV traded down $6.91 on Thursday, reaching $134.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,252. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.82. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $120.60 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.64.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

