USDK Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One USDK token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00011966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx. USDK has a market cap of $28.64 million and approximately $46.21 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.18 or 0.03405362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00202488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00125697 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.