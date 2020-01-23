ValuEngine Upgrades Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) to Buy

Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of LYL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. Dragon Victory International has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.38.

Dragon Victory International Company Profile

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

