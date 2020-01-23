ValuEngine Upgrades Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) to Hold

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SGMS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Scientific Games from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of Scientific Games stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,743. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.29.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Scientific Games will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $928,973.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,876,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,284,000 after acquiring an additional 515,519 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Scientific Games by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,265,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,368,000 after buying an additional 163,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Scientific Games by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 908,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,576,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.