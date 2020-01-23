Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,423,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.90. 24,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,441. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.38. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $101.11 and a 1-year high of $129.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.