Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 59,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period.

BIV stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,664. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.50 and a 52-week high of $89.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

