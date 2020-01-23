VF (NYSE:VFC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

VF (NYSE:VFC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.85 billion.VF also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.30-3.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $3.48 on Thursday, reaching $85.07. 388,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,736. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.73 and a 200-day moving average of $88.56. VF has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VF will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. VF’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of VF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of VF from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.83.

In related news, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,772,045.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,922,976.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

