Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $240.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.68.
Visa stock opened at $207.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.36. The company has a market capitalization of $408.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. Visa has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa by 18,464.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Visa by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after buying an additional 783,989 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Visa by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $171,558,000 after buying an additional 706,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $119,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.