Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $240.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.68.

Visa stock opened at $207.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.36. The company has a market capitalization of $408.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. Visa has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa by 18,464.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Visa by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after buying an additional 783,989 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Visa by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $171,558,000 after buying an additional 706,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $119,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

