Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Viveve Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

VIVE stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,418. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.11. Viveve Medical has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($13.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.00) by $2.49. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Viveve Medical will post -15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viveve Medical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 1.10% of Viveve Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

