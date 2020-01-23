Wall Capital Group Inc. Acquires 2,395 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wall Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.4% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $103.90. 316,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.20. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

