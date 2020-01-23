WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,343,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 4.2% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,580 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,275,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,838,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,085,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,784,000 after buying an additional 1,369,237 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,365,000 after buying an additional 1,279,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.46. 322,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,443,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

