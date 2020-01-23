WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 85,025 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,000. Oracle comprises approximately 2.6% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 163,354 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. 52.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

ORCL stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.79. 180,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,444,768. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.01. The company has a market capitalization of $177.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $48.83 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

