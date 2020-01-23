WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,850 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,648,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,929,000 after buying an additional 29,245 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In other Owens Corning news, VP Daniel T. Smith sold 7,969 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $515,753.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,229,646.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 50,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 777,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,205,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,079 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE OC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.40. 34,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,644. Owens Corning has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $68.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.