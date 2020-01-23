WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $2.93 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,000. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 1.7% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded up $3.49 on Thursday, hitting $378.95. 32,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,189. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $357.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $262.77 and a 52 week high of $384.68. The company has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.09.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

