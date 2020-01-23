Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Boosts Stock Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at $3,749,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at $2,987,000. Institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $57.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,088. The company has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.88. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $64.84.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

