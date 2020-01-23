Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6,220.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,990 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 742,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,795,000 after purchasing an additional 481,402 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 509.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 401,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,019,000 after purchasing an additional 335,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth $40,394,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.58.

Shares of KMB traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.16. 625,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,827. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.36 and its 200-day moving average is $136.96. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

