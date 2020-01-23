Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 79,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.12. 719,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,127,010. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.05. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $206.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

