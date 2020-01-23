Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 393.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 904.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.70. 47,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,602. The company has a market cap of $161.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.94 and a 200-day moving average of $108.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.