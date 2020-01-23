Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 10,671 Shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its holdings in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,671 shares during the quarter. Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF comprises about 1.1% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned about 8.64% of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 87.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 29,501 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 133.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

BLCN stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.52. 32 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,786. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12. Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $26.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.0771 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

