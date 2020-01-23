Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 154 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $590,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,408,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,349,000.

IVV traded down $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $331.24. 346,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,250,961. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $262.26 and a one year high of $334.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

