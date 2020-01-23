WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WIMHY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of WIMHY opened at $9.36 on Thursday. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10.

About WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

