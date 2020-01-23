WNS (NYSE:WNS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.79

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.79 and last traded at $72.39, with a volume of 33391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WNS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on WNS from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.08.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. WNS had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WNS will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in WNS in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in WNS by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About WNS (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

