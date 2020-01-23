Wolff Financial Management LLC Buys 174 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.23. 2,003,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.33. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

