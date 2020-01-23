Wolff Financial Management LLC Has $5.68 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of VBR traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,271. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $1.0157 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

