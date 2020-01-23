Wolff Financial Management LLC Sells 253 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wolff Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.61. 51,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287,674. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $133.60 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.96 and a 200 day moving average of $155.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

