WSFS Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th.

WSFS Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. WSFS Financial has a payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.11. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.93.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 20.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $264,374.88. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

