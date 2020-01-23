Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 474,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.00. 38,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,753. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $85.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.51.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $225,797.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,693.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,080 shares of company stock worth $1,016,717 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

