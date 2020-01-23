XYO (XYO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,375.00

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One XYO token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $1,375.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00037290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.05 or 0.05529307 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026450 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00032883 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00127966 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011766 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BitMart, LATOKEN, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), KuCoin, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

