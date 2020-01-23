Zacks: 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) Given $14.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given 111 an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get 111 alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of 111 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its position in 111 stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in 111 were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ YI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,653. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. 111 has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 3.11.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $155.36 million for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 42.41%.

About 111

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 111 (YI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.