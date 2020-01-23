Zacks: Brokerages Expect OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect that OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) will announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.63). OptiNose reported earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 419.37% and a negative return on equity of 137.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on OPTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of OptiNose in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

In other OptiNose news, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $11,462,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Scodari acquired 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $52,704.00. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPTN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.82. 383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,887. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.74. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.