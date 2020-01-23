Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) to Announce -$0.65 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) will post ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.61). Prothena reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 10,450.00%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prothena from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prothena by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Prothena by 30.2% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Prothena during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Prothena by 12.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRTA traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $13.73. 1,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,410. The company has a market cap of $549.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.34. Prothena has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 12.88, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

