Zacks: CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. CorePoint Lodging’s rating score has improved by 40% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CorePoint Lodging an industry rank of 173 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have commented on CPLG. Deutsche Bank began coverage on CorePoint Lodging in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 244.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 55,714 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPLG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.01. 2,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39. CorePoint Lodging has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.31 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

